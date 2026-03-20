It was a moment of affirmation and celebration of aspiration for Dr Alex Obiogbolu, former Special Adviser to Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo on Political Matters, as he formally declared his intention to represent Anambra North Senatorial Zone at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Speaker after speaker at the occasion extolled the exemplary leadership qualities of Dr Obiogbolu, who they said has, over his thirty-five years in politics, consistently impacted humanity positively.

Chief Chuma Umunna (Ogbuoba Onitsha), Chief Tony Obezie (Ajakobi Onitsha), Hon. Mimi Azikiwe, member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, the Mayor of Onitsha North LGA, Hon. Tony Nwora, and many other eminent personalities graced the occasion.

Speaking during the declaration, Dr. Obiogbolu promised to be a strong and reliable voice for the people of Anambra North Senatorial Zone.

He also stated that empowering the people of Anambra North would be a top priority, noting that, as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he would use the hallowed chamber to positively impact his constituents.

Dr. Obiogbolu further said he would put an end to the era of token empowerment – such as giving constituents bananas, groundnuts, wrappers, and bottles of soft drinks, by implementing structured empowerment programmes that enable people to stand on their own and fend for themselves.

He highlighted some of the steps he has already taken to empower people in Onitsha North LGA, Anambra North Senatorial Zone, Anambra State, and Nigeria at large.

The event became even more thrilling and electric as attendees affirmed and applauded Dr. Alex Obiogbolu while he rolled out his interventions, which he promised would be implemented on a much larger scale as a Senator.