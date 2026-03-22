2027: Soludo, Fate Of S’East

At his swearing-in ceremony for his second term, Governor Charles Soludo took a swipe at the agitations of Ndigbo in Nigeria’s politics, arguing that they must practice pan-Nigeria politics and negotiate with other regions, writes OKEY MADUFORO

Governor Charles Soludo is one man who is resolute about actualising the dreams of Ndigbo, and that has zero tolerance for people’s negative reactions to his position on this and any other topical issue. His uncommon bluntness is one that comes without apologies.

In his inaugural speech during the week, he took time before the presence of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan as well as the Vice President Kashim Shettima, to paint a raw picture of his views over the demands for a President of South-East extraction as well as the agitations for an independent state of Biafra. ”

Today, the South-East region is performing far below its potential, and this must change for the sake of our future and the generations to come.

Several years of self-inflicted but devastating war of attrition together with the complicit silence of the graveyard threatened to create a desolate homeland, setting the wheel of development several decades back.

“How did we get here? In the early 1960s, the Eastern region was reported as the fastest-growing sub-region in the world. Nine years after the Nigerian-Biafran war, in 1979, Igbos became the Vice-President and Speaker of the House of Representatives until 1983. From 1999 to 2007, we held the Senate presidency etc.

“How all these positions improved the lives of the women in Okpoko, Ngorkpoala, Akwete, Ezzamgbo, or Udenu remains a question for another day. But how did we get to the recent position where we resort to politics of lamentations? “The truth is that we have derailed.

Perhaps someday when we ask the hard questions, it may turn out that the problem may not lie in our stars, but within ourselves. Yes, it would be nice (at least emotionally) to see a man with a red cap at the Villa someday but whether it would matter fundamentally for the average Igbo man is debatable.

“In 1998, I wrote an article in which I argued that it is possible for an Igbo man to be President, Vice-President, Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives at the same time and yet Igboland/ordinary Igbo man may not fare better.

Focusing largely on transient “positions” by politicians rather than on frameworks for sustainable prosperity for all misses the major point” “Igboland needs healing. We need a new language, a new narrative and a different approach.

First, let me repeat what I stated in my Inaugural Address four years ago: “With Ohanaeze’s estimate that some 11.6 million Igbos live in the North and over 7 million in Lagos state and over 70% of our non-land assets scattered all over Nigeria and the world, we need Nigeria and Nigeria needs us. We need Africa and the world and they need us”.

“We must boldly assert our rights as equal citizens of Nigeria, and there are better ways to agitate for equity and fairness in a democracy. Armed struggle in our context is selfannihilating,” he said.

Not done, he said the South-East must, without apologies, state that Never Again will we turn the gun on ourselves in the name of agitation.

“Out of our experience with the civil war and the recent experiences, Igbos may need a date with history—a day of justice and healing: justice for all the victims of the acts of commission and omission, and healing of the land— with eternal lessons to teach our children! ”

Time for Pan-Nigeria politics

Soludo also wants Ndigbo to play the PanNigeria politics of coalition for development. “Let us join hands with like-minds across Nigeria to agitate for a fairer Nigeria where everyone has equal chance to succeed irrespective of his language, dialect, region or religion, a restructured and dynamic federation. Ndigbo need to maximize benefits from Nigeria to transform the homeland.

“But we cannot do so by remaining on the sidelines as social critics and agitators. In a democracy, no one gets what one deserves. You get what you bargain for—with your voted. One obvious way for us to matter and be taken seriously is the strength of our organization and votes. I pray that Ndigbo will never waste their votes again.”

With effect from his second inauguration, he wants Ndigbo to commit to unite to launch their own MAGA Movement (Make AlaIgbo Great Again). “I have seen reference to this in the social media crusade for a livable and prosperous homeland as a proud component of the largest black country on earth- Nigeria.

Let’s reinvent our past glories under Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dr. M.I Okpara and Dr. Akanu Ibiam or even Dr. Ukpabi Asika of East Central State after the civil war.

Enough of the lamentations! We need to organize and lobby the rest of Nigeria to live out Nigeria’s promise to the Southeast and the former Eastern Region after the civil war for massive reconstruction ”

He however opined that this would require a deliberate agenda (akin to the U.S Marshall Plan for Europe after the 2nd World War) or at least a principle of equality of zones in federal infrastructure distribution (e.g. national highways, gas pipelines, rail lines, river/ seaports, etc.).

“Combined with good governance by the South-East governors and the resilience, innovation and enterprise of our people, the Southeast will soar once again as an axis of opportunity and prosperity. That will be the sustainable response to cries of marginalization”

Good words for President Tinubu

Soludo described President Ahmed Bola Tinubu as cerebral and patriotic noting that his administration has to a great extent salvaged those major challenges facing the country.

“President Tinubu is a cerebral, courageous, and patriotic Nigerian. We trust him to make a major difference for Nigeria and the Southeast. We thank him for the ongoing federal projects in the Southeast especially the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, the adjunct to the 2nd Niger Bridge amongst others.

During his state visit to Anambra on May 8, 2025, I requested, among other things, for Anambra/South-East to be included in the national gas and rail master plans as well as dredging of River Niger for the Onitsha River port to be operational and he approved. We expect the agencies involved to deliver” he noted.

To a cross section of Ndigbo, Soludo is at it again and they recall his submissions about the last general election where he made it emphatic about the outcome of the said election contending that the governor should have applied caution in his submissions.

Conversely the governor indeed has his reasons and reference point given the fact that the seat at Aso Rock has remained elusive on the account of the Igbo man’s disposition towards actualizing this ambition.

Late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe had made several attempts at becoming the President of Nigeria on the platform of the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) and the South-East felt marginalized.

Similarly, late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu had made similar attempts at the top under the umbrella of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but lost.

Apparently, the Igbo Nation indeed needs the coalition of other ethnic groups to actualize this dream as was suggested by Soludo. At the moment tongues are already wagging that Soludo is possibly referring to the ambitions of some Presidential hopeful from the South East which indeed has been dismissed by political watchers.

According to Noel Chijindu, a political activist and head of Anambra Rainbow Coalition; “Governor Charles Soludo had no one in mind when he made those statements and his position is very correct.

“Our people should stop painting this picture of pity because Ndigbo are not poor but a proud race and if anyone feels that Soludo is not right let them proffer an alternative to his own concept” he said. State Chairman of APGA, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, dismissed the critics of Soludo contending that they are petty in their positions.

“Who are they and what pedigree do they have to begin to analyze Governor Charles Soludo? In Nigeria’s politics, you don’t come from the background of crying marginalization and expect the rest of the country to hand it over to you.

“We must negotiate power and the SouthEast has five states with Imo having the highest number of local government areas but Kano alone has about 44 council areas and with Kano alone the entire South-East votes would be cancelled and we are left with nothing. “It doesn’t stop at going to social media to shout and create content and on election day you cannot replicate what you had on social media.

“People had gone to an election petitions tribunal alleging that there were so much manipulations in an election but failed to present a ward agent of their party to testify before the tribunal and they expect the tribunal to grant them their prayers ”

“The Court is not a father Christmas that would give you what you did not ask for and you also failed to prove your case beyond every reasonable doubt ” “For the Igbo Nation we need that all important handshake across the Niger and across the Benue to achieve this and it is my view that Governor Charles Soludo spoke the minds of every right-thinking Igbo man ” he said.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections it is not indeed clear which of the political parties would nominate a South East Presidential candidate and given the internal wranglings within the African Democratic Congress ADC and the Labor Party, it is not clear if the duo would accept a candidate from the South East.

Similarly, the Presidential aspirants of the Igbo Nation are not helping matters due to their individual disposition to the game of politics and they also appear unsure of the outcome of their ambition hence vindicating Soludo over his submissions.