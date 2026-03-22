2027: Soludo Declares Support For Tinubu Re-Election Bid

Anambra State Governor and national leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuma Soludo, has declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid, saying he is unapologetic about his position.

Governor Soludo spoke shortly after the beginning of his second term in office, describing the President as a close ally and expressing confidence in his leadership.

According to him, his political stance is driven by a strategic alignment aimed at governance and development rather than party rivalry.

Soludo also advised other presidential hopefuls to reconsider their ambitions, noting that continuity in leadership under Tinubu would be beneficial at this stage.

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He said: “Tinubu is my friend and I want him to win his second term. I’m unapologetic about that.”

While acknowledging that it would be significant for a person from the South-East to become Nigeria’s president, he argued that Tinubu should be allowed to complete his second term in office.

He further explained that his position should not be interpreted as anti-party activity, but rather as a cooperative approach in the interest of national development.

Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, added that the relationship between his administration and the federal government has been productive, contributing to policy coordination and governance progress.

He stated: “APGA’s main focus remains strengthening its influence at the state and regional levels while backing a presidential candidate it believes can deliver at the national level.”

He also clarified that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), would not present a presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, maintaining the same approach adopted during the 2023 polls when the party supported the All Progressives Congress candidate instead.

Soludo emphasised that his endorsement of Tinubu is consistent with APGA’s broader political strategy, which prioritises regional strength while supporting leadership it considers capable at the national level.