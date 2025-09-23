2027: Sokoto APC Slams Tambuwal’s Political Legacy

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Sokoto State chapter, has described the eight-year administration of former Governor Aminu Tambuwal, as “an era of stagnation and asset stripping.”

State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, also accused Tambuwal of refusing to formally hand over to Governor Ahmed Aliyu in 2023 to avoid being documented as leaving behind “a state riddled with abandoned projects.”

According to the APC chairman, by so doing, Tambuwal deliberately aimed to frustrate the Aliyu administration. However, he praised the incumbent governor for what he described as prudent financial management and visible infrastructure delivery without borrowing.

He said: “Since Ahmed Aliyu assumed office, salaries have been paid on or before the 21st of every month, the new minimum wage has been implemented, and major projects are ongoing—all without loans. “He is focused on the welfare of the people, not looting their resources.