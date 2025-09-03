2027: Sirika Distance Self From Coalition Against Tinubu Re-Election

Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, has distanced himself from the opposition coalition against the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Sirika, who is a two-term minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, spoke on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, dismissing reports suggesting he is joining forces against Tinubu.

The ex-minister also confirmed visiting the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday and held talks with presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

READ ALSO

“Yesterday, I was with Chief Bayo Onanuga in the presidential villa, and he said I was in the coalition. I told him I was not and never will be. He said he got that from the reports. People can join the coalition; it is a democracy.

“The purpose of the meeting was to officially pay our condolences to the President, who did extremely well after the demise of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Also, to appreciate him for what he has done and to assure him of the support of our party, for which he is our leader.

He also spoke about the issues with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), accusing him of awarding multi-billion naira contracts to companies owned by his family members, including his daughter, Fatima Sirika, and son-in-law, Jalal Hamma.

“Unfortunately, this matter is in the court of law, and it is not a matter that should be subjected to the press.

” I am a very clean man. I have worked with people. The government has every instrument at their disposal to find my character,” he added.