2027: Shun Personal Ambition, LP Tells Opposition

The National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Labour Party has urged opposition political parties in Nigeria to set aside personal ambitions, greed, and internal divisions, and focus on presenting Nigerians with a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Global Award and Dinner Night in Abuja on Monday, NCC Chairman Senator Esther Nenadi Usman acknowledged that personal ambitions, greed, and internal conflicts have weakened the opposition.

“When our leaders put Nigeria first—above ambition, ego, and the lure of quick power—no ruling party can break us. It is time to stop acting like victims and start behaving like visionaries. Our role is not to whine about the state of the nation but to fight for its redemption,” she said.

Represented by her Senior Special Adviser (Media), Ken Eluma Asogwa, Senator Usman noted that since the All Progressives Congress (APC) became the ruling party, there has been a deliberate and relentless campaign to undermine the opposition.

She added, however, that while external interference from the APC has played a part, the opposition has often been complicit in its own weakening.

“It does this country no good to operate a system where one party dominates unchecked. Even the APC, if it is wise, should understand that democracy does not die with a bang but with the silence of dissent. Once the people are left with no real alternative, the legitimacy of the entire system is at risk.”

The NCC Chairman echoed Dr. Nelson Mandela’s view that “a strong democracy needs a strong opposition—because only through scrutiny, criticism, and open debate can a government serve its people well.”

“That is our task. That is our mission. We must rebuild the opposition—not as scattered entities chasing relevance—but as a united force driven by shared values, sound policies, and the unshakable will to offer Nigerians the leadership they deserve.”

She called on opposition parties to expose the failures of the APC administration, including economic mismanagement, insecurity, shrinking civic space, and growing inequality.

“But more importantly, we must come armed with real solutions and speak not just to the frustrations of Nigerians but to their hopes.”

Senator Usman emphasized that the role of the opposition is not merely to oppose but to hold the government accountable, challenge ideas, and propose better ones.

“That is what we owe the Nigerian people—not just criticism, but conviction; not just slogans, but substance; not just ambition, but action,” she concluded.

