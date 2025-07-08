2027: Shun Coalition Talks, S’East Young Professionals Urge Ndigbo

The ongoing coalition efforts by politicians and political parties across the country have been described as a distraction and a potential setback for the South East region.

According to the South East Young Progressive Ambassadors (SEPA 2027), such movements amount to reducing the Igbo political stance to that of lone rangers, while other regions are aligning with national interests.

At the official launch of SEPA 2027, the group urged Ndigbo to ignore what it described as “noisy coalition talks” and instead join the rest of the country in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

In a statement jointly signed by the group’s Convener, John CDO Ikeotuonye; Secretary, Justin Ogoo Nwankwo; and Leader of the Women’s Wing, Vivian Chinyere Nnajiofor, SEPA 2027 vowed to leave no stone unturned in mobilising the South East towards Tinubu’s re-election, insisting that this would be beneficial to the region.

“We must ignore the wave of coalitions going on and keep our eyes on the national political landscape, where even the strongest political players in the North are realigning with the APC and President Tinubu. Meanwhile, some retired and spent forces are attempting to lure our people into a strange alliance,” the statement read.

The group maintained that Ndigbo must play national politics rather than reducing themselves to a regional minority bloc bound to fail.

“Our goal must be a broader Eastern integration, not a self-serving drive for personal political validation. It is time young progressives in the South East rise and make our voices heard—loud, clear, and free of emotions or sentiments,” they added.

SEPA 2027 also called for urgent political coordination within the South East, noting that the existence of four different political parties governing the five states in the region highlights the need for unity.

“We must unite now or never. The progressives are moving ahead of 2025, and the South East must not be left behind. No coalition should derail this vital mandate of unified support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in 2027,” the group stressed.

According to the group, their endorsement of Tinubu is not only about political support but also about strategic alliance, legacy continuity, youth inclusion, and national cohesion.

“We are positioning ourselves not just as supporters, but as contributors to governance—through data-driven advocacy and grassroots engagement across the South East.”

The group invited stakeholders across public and private sectors in the region to partner with them in promoting the grassroots-focused “Renewed Hope” movement and fostering greater inclusion.

They also warned that if Ndigbo fail to act decisively, they risk transitioning from state-led marginalisation to self-marginalisation. SEPA 2027, they said, is determined to halt that trend immediately.

Listing some of Tinubu’s notable achievements in the South East, the group cited the establishment of the South East Development Commission, construction of strategic roads, support for South East governors, tax reforms, and the rollout of the student loan programme.

The launch event was attended by leaders of other support groups, including the Ogun State Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, Dr. Sulaimon Lateef Adegboyega, who assured attendees that President Tinubu is a man of conviction, structure, and action. He urged the South East to align with Tinubu’s administration for sustained development and greater inclusion.