2027: Showcase Tinubu’s Achievements To People, APC Stalwart Tells Supporters

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Ajibulu has called on party members and the supporters to focus on stating the achievements of President Bola Tinubu especially in terms of the economic policies and the positive impacts on the people.

Ajibulu stated that highlighting Tinubu’s achievements is enough as a stress on the capability of the administration to turn things around in the Country.

The APC Chieftain categorically stated that that the ongoing endorsement jamboree is only a distraction urging the supporters on showcasing the benefit of the government under the Tinubu’s administration in the last two years.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday in Ado-Ekiti ,Ajibulu who hailed the defections of some key members of the opposition, including serving and former governors into the APC fold ,however dismissed the notion that the country is heading towards a one party state.

The APC chieftain while reinforcing the achievements of Tinubu’s administration said : ” all these endorsements jamboree ,to me ,is unnecessary , I dont think this is what President Tinubu needs now , because nobody has come out to say he or she wants to contest against him in APC. So, organizing endorsement jamboree up and down,isn’t strategic.

“What people want to hear now is how the various economic policies are impacting on the peoples lives .We (APC members) should be able to explain this, point by point, to the people. The opposition is always quick to say Tinubu had done nothing, it is now incumbent on us to prove them wrong through our evidence based arguments.

” Though, things were really messed up before Tinubu took over power but the little he has been able to do to keep the economic afloat must be explained to the people. Before the assumption of office of President Tinubu ,many states used to borrow money to pay salary. If they dont have money to pay salaries how can we be even talking about development. If not the courageous policies introduced by Tinubu, the situation would have been chaotic by now.”

On the allegation by the opposition that APC is turning the nation to a one party state, Ajibulu asked:

“How can people be shouting about an attempt to turn Nigeria into a one party state,when that could not happen under President Olusegun Obasanjo when the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) captured about 30 out of the 36 states ?

“There was even a time when the whole of southwest region was being controlled by the PDP except Lagos State .Interestingly, majority of the people in the so called coalition today were party of the arrangements then and they were happy with it .

“They were even robbing it our face that PDP will rule Nigeria for 60 years . The likes of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ,Rotimi Amachi and El- Rufai and others were all members of the PDP during those era. ”

Ajibulu further said “I would advise that, rather than making unnecessary noise about their failure and inability to manage their ego and inordinate political ambitions, they should be humbled enough to learn from Tinubu on how he was able to stand and withstand Obasanjo’s political intimidation and harassment.

“If its possible let them go and start from the ground zero. I think they still have ample time do that. Nigerians would want to see how far they can go.”

On how to salvage the soaring prices of food and other consumables in the open market , Ajibulu urged Tinubu to urgently consider setting up a Price Regulatory Agency to break the monopoly of current market forces.

“One thing I will suggest to Mr President is to set up Price Control Agency in order to check the exploitative activities of the middle men .Prices of commodities are high in the market because there is no regulation. Even in America , government has regulatory agency. They dont just allow market forces to determine the prices of commodities .We can just allow some people to be milking the system dry while majority are suffering. But it is like Mr President believes in free and open market. I think something needs to be done about this for people to feel impact of his policies.

Ajibulu urged Tinubu not to relent in his efforts on Local government Autonomy for community development.

” I want Mr President to ensure that the autonomy granted the Local Governments in Nigeria is enforceable. Many governors are still foot dragging on the matter .Unless the people at the grassroots are allowed to feel the impact governance, nothing tangible would be achieved and the only way to achieve that is through functional and effective local government administration.

He ,however charged Nigerians to support President Tinubu in his quest to free local government from the clutches of the governors.

“Many governors have collected trillions of naira as allocation but still stiffing local governments of funds .Our focus should not be on President Tinubu alone .A lot money is coming to the states now, let’s hold our governors accountable. Let them explain how they spend this humongous funds coming from the centre, ” Ajibulu said .

