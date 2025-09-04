2027: Shittu Predicts Tinubu’s Success In S’East

Ahead of the anticipated 2027 presidential election, former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge with a high number of votes from the South-East.

Shittu, who made this assertion during an interview with Arise Television, said he is confident Tinubu will win with a landslide.

Shittu claimed that, despite the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi’s movement, voters in the South-East will shift toward the All Progressives Congress (APC)

He said, “If you know the amount of votes that will be coming from even the South-East for APC, you’ll be shocked,” he said.

He further highlighted the influence of figures such as Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, who will encourage voters to vote for Tinubu.

Speaking on Peter Obi’s political influence in the South-East, he said, “It doesn’t matter,” he said. “What is important is for him [Tinubu] to win. Even if to win by 10 votes, I can assure you that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to win.”

After affirming the economic hardship in the country, the ex-minister argued that Nigerians will thank Tinubu for his policies in the future

“Nigerians are not finding it easy. But I want to say this with authority and sincerity: a lot of the initiatives of Tinubu now, Nigerians will come to thank him sooner than later,” he added.

The imminence of the 2027 Presidential elections has generated a political positioning from qualified political parties, and numerous politicians have announced support for Tinubu, come 2027.