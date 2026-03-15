2027: Shippers’ Council Leader Akutah Drums Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr. Pius Akutah, on Wednesday drummed up support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Dr. Akutah, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Benue State, stated this when he visited former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, at his Makurdi residence, where the Benue State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its expanded caucus meeting.

Akutah openly canvassed support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

He was accompanied by APC stakeholders in the state. Addressing PDP leaders and members, he said his presence at the meeting was to identify with party members who had already shown overwhelming support for President Tinubu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, a prominent son of Benue State.

He commended former Governor Ortom, describing him as a leader who fought for the liberation of the state during his tenure.

According to him, Ortom is also the proponent of the “Strategic Partnership” concept, a phrase he said symbolises collaboration capable of accelerating development in Benue State and addressing the prevailing insecurity affecting the region.

Dr. Akutah highlighted several strategic projects reportedly sited in Benue by the Tinubu-led administration, noting that such initiatives deserve the massive support of every Benue citizen.

He explained that his attendance at the meeting was a personal effort to appeal to respected PDP members to adopt President Tinubu as their candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on his 2027 governorship ambition, Dr. Akutah stated that the agitation for the Kwande Intermediate Area to produce the next governor of Benue State is gaining momentum.

He maintained that, as a son of Kwande, he has made himself available to serve the people.

The Shippers’ Council chief added that as an aspirant on the APC platform, it behoves him to rally support across political parties in the state for President Tinubu, whom he said has “exceeded expectations in development, security, welfare, and international relations.”

He further stated that he “possesses the requisite experience and credentials to advance development in the state, ensure the protection of lives and property, and promote prosperity while safeguarding the rights and freedoms of citizens.”