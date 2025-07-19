Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Senator Shehu Sani, a former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, has called on the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to remain in the party regardless of the ongoing leadership crisis.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Labour Party has been mired in internal disputes, with rival factions claiming leadership, raising uncertainty over the party’s future direction.

Amid speculation that Obi may be aligning with the newly formed opposition coalition, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the former Anambra State Governor has continued to maintain his loyalty to the party that gave him its flag in 2023.

In a birthday message shared via his official X account, Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna State, urged Obi not to abandon the Labour Party.

“Happy Birthday to Mr. Peter Obi. My advice: hold thy Labour; it’s the devil you know. Don’t chase two rabbits at the same time,” Sani wrote.

As of the time of this report, Peter Obi has not officially responded to Senator Sani’s remarks.