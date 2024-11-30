2027: Shehu Sani Reacts To Suspension Of Arewa Chairman

Share

Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the suspension of the National Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Mamman Mike Osuman over his recent remarks on the 2027 presidential election.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Osuman had in a statement issued in Kaduna State, said the North would back a northern candidate for presidency in 2027.

However, the forum swiftly suspended him, claiming that the statement was issued without consultation or discussion with other leaders and members of the forum.

Reacting to the suspension on Friday, Shehu Sani in a post on his official X handle said the ACF Chairman should not have been suspended for airing his opinion.

The former lawmaker wrote, “The ACF Chairman should not have been suspended for airing his opinion. The content of his speech is not completely out of order.

“The only problem may be that his opinion can be interpreted as that of the organization he leads”.

