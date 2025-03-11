2027: Shehu Sani Dismisses El-Rufai’s Political Influence Amid Defection

Share

Senator Shehu Sani, a lawmaker who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly has dismissed the political relevance of the immediate past Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sani made this remark in reaction to the defection of EI-Rufai to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

Speaking on the sudden move of the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to a opposition party, Sani said El-Rufai’s defection to the SDP would not affect the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Instead, he said that El-Rufai was a political liability and that APC remained on course for victory at all levels in 2027.

In an interview with Channels TV, the former senator expressed confidence that APC would dominate the elections in Kaduna and beyond.

“Well, I know that these are some of his antics, and for us, we will not say anything, but we will lay the card and see what will happen in the next election.

“Only God knows what will happen tomorrow. Nobody knows who will be alive in 2027. But if we are alive and healthy, I will see who will carry the day between us and him,” he said.

Sani also questioned El-Rufai’s credibility to lead an opposition movement, warning the SDP against allowing figures who could weaken the party’s internal democracy.

“As for rallying the opposition, well, if the opposition sees him as one with a moral standing to line up behind, well, good luck to them.

“But when you line up elements of this kind, who are likely to whip up sentiment, it will end up nowhere,” he warned.

Despite acknowledging the need for a strong opposition in Nigeria’s democracy, Sani maintained that El-Rufai was politically irrelevant in Kaduna and would have little impact on the 2027 elections.

