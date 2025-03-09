Share

Outspoken former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, on Sunday backed the incumbent Governor of the State, Uba Sani’s re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Shehu Sani, who recently rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) revealed that his primary political focus is ensuring Governor Uba Sani secures a second term.

“By virtue of the political equation in Kaduna State, if I happen to secure a ticket to return to the Senate in 2027, I will be glad.

“But if I do not, I will still be at peace knowing that we have ensured Uba’s re-election as governor,” he said.

The former senator, who represented Kaduna Central in the Eighth Senate, also took a swipe at past leadership in the state, saying he was pleased that Kaduna had rid itself of what he described as a political “tormentor.”

Sani emphasized the fleeting nature of power, urging leaders to use their positions to serve the people.

“If God has blessed you with power, use it to positively impact the masses. But if you become intoxicated with power abusing it, arresting people, and unleashing terror a day will come when you will be out of power,” he warned.

His return to the APC, alongside other political figures, has fueled speculations about a strategic realignment ahead of the 2027 elections.

