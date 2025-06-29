Ahead of the anticipated 2027 general elections, one of the foremost Nigerian human rights activists, Senator Shehu Sani, has declared his full support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, citing national unity and political fairness as key motivations.

The former lawmaker, who spoke extensively in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, emphasised that the re-election of Tinubu and Governor Sani holds greater significance for him than his own political ambitions.

Sani stressed the importance of supporting the current administration, particularly from the North, highlighting a moral obligation to reciprocate the South-West’s support during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He pointed out that President Tinubu played a pivotal role in Buhari’s victory in 2015 and 2019, making it necessary for the North to return the favour and support the South-West in the spirit of political equity and national cohesion.

“The re-election of Tinubu and Gov. Sani in 2027 is of more priority to me than my own personal political interest in the next general elections.

“The North had its turn when President Buhari led for eight years. It would be illogical, irrational, and irresponsible to agitate for power to return to the North again in 2027,” he explained.

Highlighting the achievements of the Tinubu administration, Sani said progress is being made in areas that had previously stagnated under northern leadership.

“A lot of infrastructure projects neglected by the previous administration are now receiving the attention they deserve,” he noted.

“From the Abuja-Kano road to the Mambilla Power Project, which was stalled for years, and the dredging of the River Niger these are now being prioritized.”

The former senator also listed high-profile federal appointments from the North under Tinubu’s government, including the Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Transportation, Agriculture, and Health, as well as top security chiefs like the National Security Adviser and the Chief of Air Staff.

“With all these key roles occupied by Northerners, it is not the time to demand a return of power. Instead, it’s time to collaborate with those in power to address regional issues, paving the way for a stronger political bid in 2031,” he concluded.

Sani’s remarks are expected to stir significant political discourse ahead of the 2027 elections, as conversations around power rotation and national unity continue to shape Nigeria’s democratic trajectory.