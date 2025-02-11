2027: Seyi Tinubu Receives Massive Endorsement Ahead Of Lagos Guber

Share

…As group vows to mobilise support

…Says it is time for younger people to lead

The Coalition for the Promotion of Young African Leaders has endorsed Seyi Tinubu as the suitable choice to succeed Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the next governor of Lagos State in 2027.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the National President of the Coalition, Oluwasegun Thompson, and its National Secretary, Ayofemi Badmus, said Seyi has the capacity, capability, and competence to wear the big shoes and be in the saddle as the governor of the state.

It said: “Having watched carefully the antecedents and positive footprints of Mr. Seyi Tinubu, and his distinctive leadership style, coupled with his pragmatic innovative initiatives and political sagacity, we are left with no iota of doubt of his capacity, capability, and competence to wear the big shoes and be in the saddle as the Executive Governor of Lagos State after the tenure of His Excellency Sanwo-Olu, precisely come 2027.

“We say the stiltedly considering certain fundamentally incontrovertible and distinguishing factors. Power is defined by Max Weber as the chance of a man or several men to realize their own will in a communal action even against the resistance of others who are participating in the same action.

“The import of this definition, which is widely accepted the world over, is that for any power play, there must be the existence of men who are aware of an action which has to be taken collectively and who are equally ready to ensure that there will prevail against the will of others who are equally interested in that action.

“We, the Coalition for the Promotion of Young African Leaders, are therefore essentially ready to take charge and control against mitigating factors, and resistance, while being tolerant and enhancing social interaction, and expanding the frontiers of social interactionism and deliberate discourse.

“As part of our several noble and patriotic intentions, we have invited you, distinguished members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, majorly to articulate why Mr Seyi Tinubu remains the most suitable candidate for the Governorship of Lagos State after His Excellency, Sanwo-Olu.

“Mr Seyi Tinubu possess active political power and sufficient war chest to prosecute the intention of becoming the Executive Governor of Lagos State.

“He also possesses the necessary political might and social charisma. He is also a man full of empathy and supportive compassion, as demonstrated by several acts of benevolence practical kindness and magnanimity.

“It is impossible to itemize or even outline the several projects, programmes and interventions of this humble, God-fearing and people-oriented goal-getter in such a short space of time. We are however compelled to mention, his intervention to prison inmates at Ikoyi Correctional Facility and several other facilities in and around Lagos State.

“He supports several youths and youth programmes in Lagos State and beyond among others. Even as the son of the President, Seyi is intrinsically humble, God-fearing, articulate, unassuming, a grass-root mobilizer, philanthropist and accountable.

“His dedication to service and eventful and passionate lifestyle have revealed a person whose joy, passion and inner happiness stem from service to humanity and enhancing monumental imprints on the lives of his fellow men.

“Presently his life is a demonstration of an accomplished leader, humane administrator, and an amazingly simple-minded person, greatly loved by all who come across him, cherished by friends and adored by his colleagues.”

According to the Coalition, Seyi’s interest is to change the narratives, and infuse life and love into the socio-political and economic well-being of the common man in the state.

“Ideally, everyone must have a name, everyone’s glory is a reflection of himself. Seyi must have and bear his own name and not his father’s name. He must as a man give himself an identity distinct from that of his father the President.

“He may probably be the son of President Tinubu but that does not mean he cannot carve a niche for himself he whatever field of his choosing.

“Compelling him to stick to his father’s identity or stating that because he is the President’s son he cannot run for the Governor of Lagos State is unfair, myopic stereotype and lacks merit. If he is constitutionally qualified, then he is.

“The programmes, projects and interventions carried out by him through the Seyi Tinubu Initiative and Entrepreneurship Innovation and sustainable ideas and action plans running into thousands of millions, are directly from his hard-earned money and out of a heart of lobe and sincere benevolence.

“He has made massive and impactful contributions to the standard of life of people not as the son of President Tinubu but as Seyi.

He has raised several millions of seed capital, enhancing businesses, empowering youths and liberating those unjustly incarcerated in various correctional and custodial centres,” it said.

Share

Please follow and like us: