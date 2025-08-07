2027: Senator Karimi Declares Tinubu Kogi’s Sole Option

Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has declared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the only viable choice for Kogi State in the 2027 presidential election, endorsing his re-election for a second term.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday and made available to journalists in Lokoja, Senator Karimi said the people of Kogi State have no alternative to Tinubu, stressing, “There are no two ways about it.”

Listing the dividends of democracy delivered to the state under the current administration, Karimi highlighted tangible infrastructural development and human capital investments that, he said, justify Tinubu’s reelection.

He noted that key road networks passing through Kogi from the North, South, East, and West are receiving long-overdue attention within the limits of available federal resources.

He particularly cited the 614-kilometre Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project, launched in 2020 under the Buhari administration, saying it has now reached 75 percent completion under Tinubu’s leadership. He described Kogi as a major beneficiary of the project once operational.

He added that longstanding requests for new federal universities are now being addressed, expanding access to higher education across the country, including Kogi.

“Furthermore, our people are being appointed to key positions in federal departments and agencies, where they can meaningfully contribute to national development,” he stated.

Karimi also referenced previously abandoned infrastructure projects including the dualisation of the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene and Okene–Auchi–Benin roads, and the rehabilitation of the Kabba–Isanlu–Egbe–Ilorin road saying work on these critical projects has resumed under the Tinubu administration.

“Kogi State has suffered in the past from policy inconsistencies and the discontinuation of well-meaning projects. The renewed focus by this administration is restoring hope and development,” he said.

He concluded by dismissing any talk of political alternatives or a “Plan B” in Kogi, saying the people of the state remain resolutely committed to President Tinubu.

“We are not interested in political experimentation. We stand firmly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the leader we know and trust. There will be no wavering, no second-guessing. To the doubters: it’s time to smell the coffee,” he added.