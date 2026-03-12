2027: Senate Not For New Comers, Homeboys – Essien

A former Minister of Lands and Urban development, Chief Nduese Essien has explained the need for continuity for legislators doing very well in the National Assembly especially the Senate.

Essien a former two term member of the House of Representatives (1999-2007) maintained that experience and ranking are necessary factors in settling for a senator owing to the enemous job at the National Assembly.

Chief Nduese Essien who doubles as the Chairman of Eket Senatorial District Elders Forum made the remarks when

Mkpat Enin Elders/ Stakeholders Forum Championing the re-election of Senator Ekong Sampson paid him a courtsey visit at Eket yesterday adding that the upper legislative chamber is no longer a place for new comers and homeboys.

Essien who publicly endorsed Senator Ekong Sampson for second term in the Senate described his achievements so far as very commendable, noting that the lawmaker has demonstrated effectiveness in the areas of legislation, oversight functions and constituency representation.

Essien stressed that Eket Senatorial District must sustain effective representation at the National Assembly, recalling that the district had benefited significantly from experienced and ranking lawmakers in the past.

He further highlighted, “Senator Sampson has extensive experience in governance and legislative affairs, he served as Principal Legislative Aide to former Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, Executive Chairman of a local government council, member of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and later Commissioner in the state executive council’.

He added, “Such a broad spectrum of experience has equipped the senator with the administrative and legislative competence required to continue effective representation of the people at the National Assembly”.

Drawing from his own experience in public office, he averred that many of his notable achievements were realised during his second term in office, underscoring the value of continuity in legislative representation.

Speaking further Essien reiterated “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has in the past 27 years, evolved into a strong institution where ranking senators wield unimaginable influence on Senate decisions and the running of the country. It would be inexpedient for any Constituency to send a freshman or a good boy from home to represent them in the Nigerian Senate”.

Essien who lauded his guests for their massive support for the incumbent Senator added, “The move you have also made today is very timely to scuttle any attempts to take our Senatorial District back to the era of single term representation in the Senate.

“The first two or three years in the legislature is always a learning process for the freshers who went to the National Assembly as political neophytes to learn the rudiments of the game. For us there is no more room for learners in the National Assembly”.

“What we will do next is to call a meeting of the Senatorial District Elders and make that pronouncement for Ekong Sampson to be officially given a return ticket to the Senate.

“We shall also appeal to all political parties fielding candidates for the Senate in Eket Senatorial District to adopt Senator Ekong Sampson in the interest of the district.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Mkpat Enin Elders / Stakeholders Forum, Obong Dr Sydney Udofot represented by his secretary Reverend Obot Ekanem confirmed that Senator Ekong Sampson has been chosen to return to the Senate in 2027 ‘for better representation and greater impact in the Senatorial District