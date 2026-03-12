2027: Sen. Albert Lauds Eno’s Inclusive Leadership

The YPP governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, Senator Obong Bassey Albert, has commended the administration of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pst. Umo Eno, describing his humane disposition and inclusive governance as qualities worthy of emulation.

Senator Albert made the remarks during the ARISE with Renewed Hope Initiative tour of Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area on Thursday. The exercise also featured the inauguration of the newly constituted Coordinating Committee for the local government at the Ibiono Ibom Council Hall.

He expressed satisfaction with Governor Eno’s leadership style, noting that the Governor treats every citizen of the state as part of his constituency, regardless of who supported him during elections.

“Governor Umo Eno is the Governor of the state, and Akwa Ibom is now his entire constituency. It is not about who supported him or who did not; he serves the entire state equally, and I applaud him for that,” Albert said. He emphasized the need for unity among political stakeholders, stressing that the people are one and should collectively share in the benefits of development.

Looking ahead, Senator Albert called for collective efforts to deliver Ibiono Ibom 100 percent in support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Addressing the newly inaugurated local government Executive Committee of the group, the President-General of the ARISE with Renewed Hope Initiative, Engr. Uwem Okoko, charged members to immediately implement ward and unit mobilization strategies to strengthen grassroots support ahead of the 2027 polls. He commended the people of Ibiono Ibom for their steadfast support, orderliness, and massive turnout in backing the movement.

Okoko noted that Ibiono Ibom residents have shown appreciation for Governor Eno’s unprecedented development and unanimously endorsed him for the 2027 governorship election. “The people of Ibiono Ibom had asked for projects, but Governor Umo Eno’s administration is delivering far beyond their expectations. I am excited that the people have unanimously endorsed him for the 2027 governorship election,” he said.

Setting the tone for the ceremony, the International Coordinator of the initiative, Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian, urged members to remain patriotic and committed to the party’s collective goals at both state and federal levels, stressing the importance of early preparation and grassroots mobilization.

Inaugurated as Ibiono Chapter Coordinator, the Chairman of Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, Hon. Asuakak Umoh, pledged to work with the Executive Committee to ensure effective grassroots mobilization across all communities. “This assignment is a call to service, and we are committed to serving our people diligently to ensure that our tripod of leadership is returned. I will work hand in hand with the executive to deliver remarkable results,” he said.

Hon. Umoh expressed confidence that the people of Ibiono Ibom are solidly behind the political tripod of Eno, Akpabio, and Tinubu, adding, “Ibiono Ibom is APC. Our people have their voter cards and are ready to re-elect our leadership. As one of the largest local government areas in Akwa Ibom State, we will make this commitment known across the state and throughout Nigeria.”

Other members of the newly inaugurated Executive Committee included Mrs. Ime Eyo, Dominic Udoatan, Aniekan Iwang, Shirley Allen, Anthony Asuquo, Mr. Iniem Thomas, Mr. Umo Ekop, and Barr. Anietie Bassey.

The 41-member Advisory Committee includes Chairman Obong Daniel Udoh, Secretary Isantim Churchill Udoh, Senator Ita Enang, Senator Bassey Albert, Ime Bassey Okon, Ignatius Edet, Moses Essien, among others.