2027: Security Expert Lauds Tinubu’s Endorsement As APC Sole Candidate

Share

Chief Owolabi Ajayi, a renowned security expert and Chairman of Mainforce International Investment Limited, has praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) for unanimously endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Ajayi, popularly known as S.O, described the decision as a bold and patriotic move by APC governors for the good of the nation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he urged all party members to rally behind President Tinubu, whom he described as the best option for Nigeria’s continued progress.

Noted that the endorsement is a vote of confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and a recognition of the achievements made under his Renewed Hope Agenda since 2023.

Ajayi, who holds the title of Akinrogun of Akure Kingdom, pointed out that all 22 APC governors supported the motion to back Tinubu for the 2027 elections. He welcomed those defecting to the APC, describing their decision as being in the country’s best interest.

He also encouraged other political parties to adopt Tinubu as their consensus candidate.

Share