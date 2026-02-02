2027: Security Before Politics, Please

This is the worst time to campaign for 2027 while the country burns. Christians are killed, abducted and forced to pay ransom. Muslim villages pay money to terrorist groups and officers and men of the Armed Forces are ambushed like game.

President Bola Tinubu must step in now under this period of security emergency and ask governors to think less about nascent politics and the corollary defections. Compatriots are more concerned about safety of lives and property than one big politician changing affiliation.

We thought there would have been fire on the terrorists who stormed churches in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State in January and abducted over 170 worshippers. It is disturbing that the criminals are the ones dishing out orders on how and what ransom should be forwarded to them.

The Evangelical Church Winning Association (ECWA) maintains that contrary to official reports, hundreds of its members were in captivity even before the Kurmin Wali, Kajuru hijack. ECWA President, Job Bagat, said: “There have been attacks in Katari and Gidan Waya in Kaduna State, Katsina South, Shiroro in Niger State, Gwol and Mangy in Plateau, Omu Aran and Kabba, in Kogi. In Kajuru, the verified number is 177 persons, ranging from 71-year-old Augustine Mathew, to Salvation Idris, a little girl of just five.”

Sadly, those who should protect the people from terrorists are not finding it easy. On January 26, 2026, Lt. Col Bashiru Mohammed, who recently had a star added to his eagle, was ambushed and killed with six of his soldiers while moving to Damask in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State, from Maiduguri, the state capital. Mohammed, a battle tested officer, was on his way to battle Boko Haram elements before the ambush.

The military must be tired of this perennial embarrassment that has brought tears to many families in the land. There is a need for a different approach to the war on terror. Under this unending crisis, more generals have been lost than what transpired during the Civil War. Beyond losing gallant officers, the manner of their deaths continues to diminish the military. With adequate technology, a BrigadierGeneral, Musa Uba, would have been rescued in Sambisa.

While the nation mourns, some governors are busy celebrating their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). It is worrisome that there are governors from the troubled North-East and North-Central who have chosen personal interest over national security. Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, was comfortable enough to leave the state for Jos to receive a new party member in the person of Caleb Mutfwang, his Plateau State counterpart.

His predecessor, Vice President Kashim Shettima, led the Aso Villa entourage. It was like the lives of soldiers and civilians killed by insurgents in the Maiduguri axis were less important than defection. Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma, have every reason to feel on top of the world.

The more, the merrier. His eyes must be on Abia State Governor, Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) and Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). However, instead of catching big fishes for the APC, there should be a solution to the killings in the South-East Geo-Political Zone.

Good enough, the Anambra State helmsman has adopted the nickname, ‘Solution’. Recently, five persons were beheaded in communal clashes in Ebonyi. There is one unsolved mystery. It concerns the whereabouts of Gentle De Yahoo, one of the selfacclaimed militants operating the South-East. After he was reportedly taken away by the military, the grapevine was awash with stories of his execution.

The same man, presumed dead, unofficially, seems to have come back to life on the internet. That is also the mystery surrounding Bello Turji, the most dreaded terrorist in the North-West. Sokoto and Zamfara were beginning to find peace following the United States Christmas Day strike that was supposed to wipe out bandits.

The same Turji appears to have escaped from the land of the dead and is creating his own empire. Last year, there were denials and counter denials of a coup attempt. What was initially identified by newshounds as a security breach turned out to be a plot that was meant to eliminate the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and other high ranking officials.

The truth has come out and is confronting those who pretended that nothing happened. Some officers are already in detention awaiting their date at a General Court Martial. More suspects are being rounded up as names on the Wanted List, including a former State governor turned Petroleum minister, continue to circulate. These are serious security issues. We wonder where state governors and party leaders live, possibly on Mars. If they are more concerned about party tickets and 2027 elections, there is little guarantee that the year will smell like Paradise.