2027: Second Term Govs Plan Next Move

EVINCE UHUREBOR writes on second term governors that won’t be seeking re-election ahead of the 2027 general election and their next political moves

No fewer than 10 governors will bow out of office by May 29, 2027. Five are from the North-East, three from the South-West and two from the North Central.

And as their second and final terms wind down, these governors are drawing increased political attention. Far from quietly preparing to leave, many are already preparing for life after government house by courting allies, tightening grip on party structures and weighing fresh ambitions. Already, signs of what comes next are beginning to emerge.

A number of these governors have hinted at Senate bids or senior party roles, while a few are being linked to higher national offices. Others have kept their plans under wraps, leaving supporters and rivals guessing about their next steps.

Mai Mala

Buni The Yobe State governor, who completes his second term in 2027, is quietly positioning himself for life beyond government. In the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Buni has long been more than a state chief executive.

He first came to national prominence as the party’s caretaker chairman and now serves as chairman of the APC Constitution Review Committee.

Although Buni has not publicly declared his next move, those familiar with APC calculations believe he could seek a Senate seat or take up a key federal appointment. His close ties with President Bola Tinubu and his growing clout in party affairs have also fuelled speculation that he may play a bigger role in APC’s national leadership once his tenure ends.

Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi State governor has denied scheming for a 2027 presidential slot. Rather he has also been active in wooing opposition figures — notably Peter Obi to return to the PDP as part of broader party consolidation ahead of 2027.

However, with the PDP’s decision to zone the presidential ticket to the South, several outlets say that effectively removes Mohammed from the party’s presidential contest.

So, political chatter now centres on whether he will settle for a vice-presidential slot or leverage his influence as a party power broker to shape the ticket from behind the scenes.

Babagana Zulum

The Borno State governor has publicly declared support for President Tinubu’s reelection bid for his effort towards stabilizing the North-East and strengthening of national security.

His endorsement places him firmly in Tinubu’s camp and signals that he will work to consolidate the ruling party’s base in the region ahead of the next general election.

Once considered a potential presidential contender because of his rising national profile, Zulum’s open backing of Tinubu has ruled out a presidential bid. Political observers now suggest that he is more likely to play a strategic role within the APC, possibly as a key northern power broker or adviser when his tenure ends in 2027.

Ahmadu Fintiri

The Adamawa State governor will complete his second term in 2027 with his future steps already a subject of speculation.

His rising profile in the PDP, including his recent appointment as chairman of the party’s National Convention Organising Committee, signals growing national influence and positions him for a bigger role after leaving office.

Many within the PDP believe a Senate bid is a natural next move to maintain relevance and leverage his statewide popularity.

But beyond elective office, Fintiri’s strong hold on Adamawa politics means he is likely to remain a key power broker in the state.

By steering the succession process and shaping the PDP’s strategy for 2027, he is expected to retain significant clout whether he pursues a seat in the National Assembly or a top party position at the national level.

Inuwa Yahaya

As the Gombe State governor approaches the conclusion of his second term in 2027, political discourse has intensified regarding his future endeavours. While there is no official confirmation, political analysts and media outlets suggest that Yahaya may seek a Senate seat, following the precedent set by other outgoing governors.

Concurrently, Yahaya is actively influencing the gubernatorial succession in Gombe. Reports indicate that he has initiated discussions and established committees to identify and support a successor who aligns with his developmental vision for the state. This strategic involvement positions him to play a pivotal role in shaping Gombe’s political landscape post-2027.

Abdullahi Sule

The Nasarawa State governor has categorically denied reports suggesting he intends to contest for the Nasarawa North senatorial seat in the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, the governor described the claims as false and misleading, emphasizing that he has not authorised anyone to declare such intentions on his behalf.

However, while Sule has not disclosed any plans to run for another political position when his tenure ends, observers say his control over succession positions him as a kingmaker. His involvement in selecting the next governor could cement his influence over party dynamics and candidate fortunes.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

The Kwara State governor will bow out in 2027 after two terms, and attention is already on his next political step. Though he has not declared any ambition, sources in the APC say he is well positioned for a national role, with his tenure as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum giving him visibility and influence beyond Kwara.

Party insiders believe a move to the Senate is the most likely path if he chooses to stay in elective politics.

At home, AbdulRazaq is expected to play a decisive role in the choice of his successor, a move that could cement his relevance in Kwara politics long after leaving office.

His firm grip on the state APC and the prestige from leading the governors’ forum mean his endorsement will carry weight in the 2027 race, ensuring he remains a key player whether or not he seeks an elective position at the national level.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State governor will complete his second term in 2027 with his next move drawing keen interest within and outside state. As the chief executive of the president’s home state and a key figure in the APC, his record of infrastructure projects and national visibility make him a strong contender for a role beyond Alausa.

Political watchers say a Senate bid is the most obvious path, following the tradition of outgoing governors seeking to remain relevant. There is also speculation that Sanwo-Olu could be tapped for a federal appointment or other high-level advisory role if his ties with President Tinubu remain firm.

Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun State governor’s next political move is already stirring Ogun politics. Strong indications point to a bid for the Ogun East Senate seat, a contest that could pitch him directly against Senator Gbenga Daniel, who he recently clashed with over party influence and demolition controversies.

Analysts say a Senate seat will give Abiodun a platform to retain national relevance after leaving office. Also, the governor is quietly working to shape who succeeds him.

He has been appealing for unity in the APC while courting key influential stakeholders, moves seen as an attempt to install a loyal successor and preserve his political base.

But zoning demands from Ogun West and his rivalry with Daniel could complicate both his Senate ambition and his kingmaker strategy as the 2027 race draws nearer.

Seyi Makinde

The Oyo State governor is quietly emerging as one of the PDP’s strongest southern prospects for the 2027 presidential race as his tenure draws to a close.

Though yet to make a formal declaration, he has publicly said he “has the capacity” to run, and campaign-style posters and support groups have already appeared beyond Oyo State.

Makinde’s growing national profile is anchored on his success in raising Oyo’s Internally Generated Revenue to about N65.3 billion in 2024 and on a string of high-profile infrastructure projects. Those achievements, coupled with his influence in South-West PDP, make him a serious contender if he chooses to run.