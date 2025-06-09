2027: S’East Zone Must Embrace Nat’l Integration With FG – Umahi

Share

Minister of Works Engr David Umahi, has called on citizens of the South-East geo-political zone to embrace national re-integration and foster cohesive engagement with the Federal Government ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Umahi made the call in Abakaliki during a Sallah celebration he organized for the Muslim community in Ebonyi State.

He urged the people to reject divisive narratives and instead focus on constructive engagement with the Federal Government, emphasizing the importance of reintegration over isolation.

“The South-East must count one before counting two. We need reintegration, not isolation. President Tinubu has started this process, and we must not waste the opportunity,” he stated.

The Minister commended President Bola Tinubu for promoting religious and ethnic inclusiveness, describing the current administration’s efforts in national integration as unprecedented.

“President Bola Tinubu has fostered an unprecedented level of interfaith harmony and national integration. The relationship between faiths in Nigeria is much better now. It surprised many Christians when the President led a Nigerian delegation to the Pope’s inauguration — that was very unique and historic,” Umahi noted.

Speaking on infrastructure, Umahi praised President Tinubu for reversing years of neglect in the South-East, highlighting the renewed federal presence in the region.

“Before now, many South-East states had no federal projects. Today, the federal presence is visible across the region. That is true national integration,” he said.

Umahi further applauded the President for reintegrating the region into national governance, citing key appointments of South-East indigenes, including himself as Minister of Works, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff, and the Minister of Science and Technology.

“We lost political ground in the past, but this government is bringing us back. It’s not yet perfect, but we are no longer left behind. We must acknowledge that and support the President,” he added.

Earlier, the leader of the Muslim community in Ebonyi State, Alhaji Danjuma Gambo, commended Umahi for his peaceful and inclusive disposition towards Muslims in the state.

He pledged the community’s support for the re-election of President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

