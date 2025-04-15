2027: S’East Youths Plan Endorsement Rally For Tinubu, Sen Kalu

Share

The Coalition Of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has announced its plans to organize a 5 million man grand endorsement rally in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator representing Abia North senatorial zone, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in the forthcoming 2027 elections.

The South East group made this known after a rising from its leadership meeting on Tuesday, April 15, in Aba, Abia State.

Speaking in a press statement issued by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, the group said the rally is scheduled to take place in Abia State.

The statement reads, “The Coalition Of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone after a meeting of its leadership have perfected arrangements and plans to organize a 5 million man grand endorsement rally in support of our esteemed president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Distinguish Senator representing Abia North senatorial zone in the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in the upcoming elections come 2027.

“The rally is scheduled to take place in Abia State, and we will mobilize 5 million citizens from across the South East geopolitical zone. Our group is committed to ensuring a well-organized event that will serve as a platform to highlight the outstanding leadership of President Tinubu and Senator Orji Kalu.

“We aim to mobilize the masses, showcasing the positive transformations led by Senator Kalu in the Abia North constituency and reinforcing the president’s vision for our nation’s continued progress.

“This event is crucial in building momentum for the 2027 campaigns and ensuring that the South East remains a strong pillar of support for President and Senator Kalu come the 2027 general elections.

“Truly, the people of South East are very pleased and very certified with the exceptional leadership and transformational contributions of Distinguish Senator Orji Uzor Kalu the Senator representing Abia North senatorial district in the Senate, which have significantly impacted the South East geopolitical zone, and will contribute immensely to securing a 90 percent electoral victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the upcoming elections come 2027.

“Senator Orji Kalu has proven to be a beacon of progress, consistently working toward the betterment of our region through building and renovations of schools, massive road construction, huge investment in agriculture for food sufficiency, youth empowerment programs and other democracy dividends too numerous to mention.

“Their unwavering commitment to the people has led to notable improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other areas, fostering a sense of unity, trust, and development that has resonated deeply with constituents.

“Given this track record of success, it is clear that Senator Kalu’s efforts have laid a strong foundation for ensuring that our geopolitical zone will overwhelmingly support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next election, come 2027.

“Their transformational performance has created a groundswell of support, positioning us to achieve a remarkable 90 percent electoral victory in favor of the President.

“We are confident that with Senator Orji Kalu leading the way, the future is bright for both our region and the nation as a whole. Together, we are poised for success in the upcoming election, and we look forward to continued progress under President Tinubu’s leadership.

