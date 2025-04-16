2027: S’East Youths Plan 5m-Man Rally To Endorse Tinubu, Orji Kalu

Share

The Coalition of Southeast Youth Leaders (COSEYL) yesterday announced plans to organise a 5-million-man rally to endorse President Bola Tinubu and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for re-election in the 2027 General Election. According to the apex socio political youth group in the South East, the rally will take place in Abia State.

In a statement by President-General, Goodluck Ibem, and Publicity Secretary, Okey Nwaoru, COSEYL said the rally would serve as a platform to highlight Tinubu and former Abia State Governor Kalu’s achievements and their leadership qualities.

The group highlighted the achievements of Kalu, who represents Abia North in the Senate, in areas such as education, road infrastructure, agriculture, and youth empowerment, noting that the contributions had fostered unity and development across the region.

COSEYL said: “We aim to mobilise the masses, showcasing the positive transformations led by Senator Kalu in Abia North and reinforcing the president’s vision for our nation’s continued progress.

“This event is crucial in building momentum for the 2027 campaigns and ensuring that the South East remains a strong pillar of support for the President and Senator Kalu in the 2027 general election.

“Truly, the people of South East are very pleased and very certified with the exceptional leadership and transformational contributions of Kalu, which have significantly impacted the South East, and will contribute immensely to securing a 90 per cent electoral victory for Tinubu in 2027.

“Senator Kalu has proven to be a beacon of progress, consistently working toward the betterment of our region through building and renovations of schools, massive road construction, huge investment in agriculture for food sufficiency, youth empowerment programs and other democracy dividends too numerous to mention.”

It added: “Given this track record of success, it is clear that the Senator Kalu’s efforts have laid a strong foundation for ensuring that our geopolitical zone will overwhelmingly support President Tinubu in 2027.

“Their transformational performance has created a groundswell of support, positioning us to achieve a remarkable 90 per cent electoral victory in favour of the President.

“We are confident that with Senator Orji Kalu leading the way, the future is bright for both our region and the nation as a whole. “Together, we are poised for success in the upcoming election, and we look forward to the continued progress under President Tinubu’s leadership.

Share