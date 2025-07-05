2027: S’East Renewed Hope Agenda Mobilizes Support For Tinubu

A socio-political group, South-East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has reiterated its commitment to delivering 100 percent of the South-East votes for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 general election.

The group, formed to rally youth support across the five states of the South-East — Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi — inaugurated its Ebonyi State chapter over the weekend in Abakaliki, the state capital, alongside an empowerment programme.

Speaking at the event, the South-East Coordinator of SERHA, Mr. Belusochukwu Enwere, described the organization as a progressive coalition of men, women, and youth groups drawn from all strata of the region.

“We have resolved to deliver 100 percent of our votes to Mr. President to enable him to continue his good work,” Enwere said.

He commended President Tinubu for what he described as a bold and visionary approach to national development, noting that the recent establishment of the South-East Development Commission is a major opportunity for the region.

“The commission offers a platform for us to rally support and demonstrate our commitment to the re-election of our dear President,” he added.

Also speaking, the Ebonyi State Coordinator of SERHA, Mr. James Alaka, assured that the state chapter would play its part in mobilizing massive support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 polls.

“President Bola Tinubu has, over the past two years, laid a solid foundation for economic revitalization, and we are beginning to see signs of progress,” Alaka said.

“Our mission is to continue to support, encourage, and promote the values of President Bola Tinubu. He is making a real difference through his leadership and commitment to good governance, especially for the people of the South-East,” he added.