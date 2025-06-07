2027: S’East Professionals Warn Against Repeat Of 2023 Mistakes

Share

The South East Professionals have cautioned the Igbo nation against repeating the political missteps of the 2023 general elections, emphasizing that the 2027 polls present a crucial opportunity for the geopolitical zone to fully reintegrate into Nigeria’s mainstream governance.

Despite the zone’s underwhelming performance in the last election, the group noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to carry the South East along, offering strategic advantages that should not be overlooked.

Operating under the aegis of the South East Progressive Ambassadors (SEPA), the group urged the region to rally behind President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

In a press statement signed by its Convener, Mr. John CDO Ikeotuonye, and Secretary, Dr. Justin Ogoo Nwankwo, SEPA warned that failure to support Tinubu’s second-term ambition would be detrimental to the South East.

The group expressed confidence that the people of the zone are gradually embracing the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that by 2027, the region will likely vote en masse for his re-election.

“The only time to demonstrate that the South East has taken its rightful place in strategic planning and geopolitical renaissance in Nigeria is the upcoming 2027 election,” the statement read. “The best choice for Ndi Igbo is to unanimously key into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

SEPA commended President Tinubu for his bold steps in addressing issues such as the diversion of funds by state governments, delays in fund remittances, and his broader vision to strengthen local government accountability and development.

The group called for unity and bridge-building across the South East, especially among young professionals and progressive-minded individuals who are eager to move away from passive, armchair politics.

“We urge young professionals and progressive ambassadors to join this socio-political movement—to reintegrate, reconcile, and reconstruct the South East through strategic alliance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of 2027,” the statement said.

“2027 must not catch the South East unprepared. We must be ready to align with the Renewed Hope Agenda and position ourselves for a strategic and progressive partnership with President Tinubu.”

Highlighting key achievements that signal Tinubu’s commitment to the region, SEPA cited the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), the appointment of a Special Adviser on Community Liaison for South East states, significant political appointments for individuals from the region, and recent official visits to all five South East states.

“Considering recent developments, it is evident that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has both the capacity and political will to fulfill his promises to Nigeria. We believe in his vision to restructure and restore the Nigerian state,” SEPA noted.

