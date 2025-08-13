2027: S’East Must Lead Next State Creation To Restore Balance, Says Nwaebonyi

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the Constitution for the Southeast Zone, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has declared that any new state in Nigeria must come from the southeast to correct zonal Imbalance.

Speaking on Arise Television programme yesterday, Nwaebonyi outlined the constitutional process for state creation, stressing that the hurdles are high but not impossible to overcome. He said: “Section 8, sub 1, A to D of the constitution lays down the procedures to be followed when we want to create more states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It has to originate through a request backed by two-thirds majority of representatives from the area, including at the Senate, House of Representatives, State House of Assembly, and local government councils. That is the 61 bills my colleague is talking about.” The Senate Deputy Chief Whip said the next step is to hold a referendum, requiring at least 66% of affected residents to approve the proposal.

This would be followed by endorsement from a simple majority of the 36 State Houses of Assembly and a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the National Assembly, before the bill is sent to the president for assent. He added: “Yes, we may have over 60 bills requesting state creation, but if one state additionally should be created in Nigeria, it must be created from the South East region of Nigeria to balance this zonal imbalance.”

Further addressing the disputes over proposed states like Anioma, that cut across the South-East and SouthSouth, the Senator rejected claims that some groups were excluded in the Senate zonal hearings. “The zonal hearing I chaired accommodated every interest and request, including that of Anioma, even when ideally they’re supposed to come under South-South.” “We believe the people of Anioma are Igbos—if you look at their history, cultural practices, and language, they are our brothers.