2027: S’East Monarchs Promise Tinubu 70% Votes

Share

South East traditional rulers have pledged to deliver at least 70 per cent of the region’s votes to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Operating under the aegis of Ndi Igbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Council, the group led by Eze Nnamdi Oforegbu made the promise during a courtesy visit to the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu in Umuahia. According to him, said Tinubu has impacted the South East economy.

Oforegbu said their mission was to thank Tinubu for establishing the South East Development Commission (SEDC). The group praised Kalu for sponsoring the bill that led to the creation of the commission.

Oforegbu said: “We assure him (Tinubu) of our votes – 70 per cent of our votes in the next election. “We are promising you we are behind you, keep succeeding.”

Kalu emphasised that the President’s actions towards the South East region, including the appointment of Igbo sons to key positions, warranted their loyalty.

He said: “The President is an example of loyalty and a rewarder of loyalty. “He doesn’t forget anything you do for him.

If you give him a cup of water, 10 years after, he will remember that you gave him that a cup of water. “And he will reward you. You saw how he fought during the election and how we stood for him.”

Share