2027: S’East Leaders Endorse Emerging Coalition As Nebo Leads Onslaught To Sack Tinubu

Leaders from South East geo-political zone have unanimously endorsed the ongoing coalition arrangement aimed at wresting power from President Bola Tinubu during the 2027 presidential contest.

Operating under the aegis of South East Renaissance Group (SRG), the leaders said the decision to support the coalition was reached at a meeting held on June 21, in Awka, Anambra State capital, and presided over by former Minister of Power, Prof Chinedu Nebo.

Recall the major opposition figures in the country, including former Vice President, Atikiu Abubakar; former Kaduna and Rivers states’ governors, Nasir elRufai and Rotimi Amaechi recently launched a National Opposition Coalition Group, with a view to challenging the incumbent President, Bola Tinubu in the next general election.

The coalition has formally applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), seeking to be registered as a new political party – the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

The application, dated June 19, was acknowledged by INEC on Friday. It signalled the coalition’s determination to float a new platform instead of aligning with any existing political party.

Delegates from the five South East states, who graced the occasion expressed worries about the marginalisation of the Igbo in the scheme of things and the need for the people of the geo-political zone to team up with other Nigerians in opposition parties to effect a democratic change in the 2027 general election.

Speaking, the former Minister of Power noted that the problems of the Igbo were beyond mere political pursuits and struggle for power. Prof Nebo, who chaired the meeting called for concerted efforts to ensure that the South East gets a fair share of benefits in the economy, power-sharing and allocation of national resources in the country.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, stated that the coalition of political parties was the most effective means to change the current leadership in the country.

He advised the south-easterners to move into the coalition and work with other Nigerians for the emergence of an all-inclusive political leadership.

Meanwhile, the group has called on the Igbo to join other Nigerians and participate massively in the ongoing mobilisation for a new leadership that will treat all Nigerians equally and fairly.

The group in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting added that the advancement of our people’s interest can only work if there is synergy among Ndigbo.

