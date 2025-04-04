2027: SDP’ll Give Fresh Political Direction

Share

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the South East National Vice Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Arinze Ekelem, has said that the party is poised to offer Nigerians a fresh political direction.

Ekelem, in a statement issued on Friday, urged opposition politicians across the country to consider joining the SDP.

He noted that the party’s national leadership, under Shehu Musa Gabam, is committed to providing inclusive leadership and building a stronger political alternative.

He lauded the party’s ongoing efforts to reposition and expand its structure nationwide, particularly praising the dedication of its leadership.

In the statement released in Awka, Anambra State, the South East zone reaffirmed its full support for the party’s National Chairman, Gabam, and the entire National Working Committee (NWC).

He welcomed the recent high-profile defections to the party and called on other political heavyweights to follow suit.

Those mentioned include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

“The South East region of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) invites Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Rauf Aregbesola, and all opposition leaders to join the SDP,” the statement read.

“SDP is a party that prioritizes inclusivity. It is a party for Nigerians seeking a fresh political direction to rescue this country. Join the movement now for a greater and better Nigeria!” Ekelem urged.

