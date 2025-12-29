The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has revealed why the coalition talk with other political parties failed.

According to the SDP flag bearer, the main opposition figures pushing for an alliance lack credibility, clear ideology, and the moral standing required to rescue Nigeria.

Speaking further, Adebayo noted that the SDP was not in anyway opposed to any coalition politics in principle, saying the party would not form alliance with individuals of questionable characters, or politicians whose records and motivations contradict the party’s values.

Speaking at the 2025 Christmas Marathon and Health Walk he and his wife, Queen Lilian, organised in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Adebayo said opposition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu alone is not enough justification for forming a coalition.

“We are talking with the coalition, and we are trying to find a common purpose. This common purpose has to have meaning in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

“The fact that I don’t like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not mean I should accept the same things I dislike him for from others.

“That’s why I interviewed each of them who came. I don’t even bother to interview some of them, and you all know them.

“They are people who came to our party, and we didn’t allow them to come in, and they have now re-grouped to another party to do their own thing.

“We told many of them to go away because you can’t say you wanted to rescue Nigeria and you’re a fraud,” Adebayo said.

The SDP stalwart argued that many opposition figures attempting to form a coalition are merely trying to capitalise on public anger over the present government’s “Poor performance” rather than offering genuine alternatives.

Using an analogy, he said Nigerians should not be deceived by cosmetic differences among politicians like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

He said these political figures, like other politicians, are seeking patronage in government under the guise of fighting for the masses.

“I think it’s better to make sure that the person who wants to collaborate with you doesn’t have similar tendencies like the person you want to take power from. It will be like: what’s the point for a chicken to vote for any of these three people?

“Someone said the best way to handle a chicken during Christmas is to roast it. Another said fry it; another said parboil it. How would the chicken vote for any of them?

“Since they could disagree among themselves, none of them could then force the chicken. What we are trying to do is to ensure that people don’t capitalise on the bad performance of the government, or to come and insinuate to us or ride on the wave of that anger.”

“So, these people who are coming are going to be worse. When I saw their mascot (the late President Muhammadu) Buhari, I was convinced that we would be dead. We should make sure that someone who is not worse is not smuggled in,” he said.

Adebayo urged fellow Nigerians to ensure that individuals “worse than the government” are not “smuggled” into power under the pretext of opposition unity.

The SDP stalwart said many politicians who sought to join the party were rejected after internal screening.

He noted that some were not even granted interviews.

“We told many of them to go away. You can’t say you want to rescue Nigeria when you’re a fraud,” Adebayo stated.

The SDP stalwart also criticised politicians with questionable pasts and character, most especially those facing corruption charges and allegations and planning to take over from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Some people are doing coalition after leaving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody on bail,” he said.

According to him, criminality and opportunism have no place in genuine reform politics.

“The fact that I am angry with President Tinubu doesn’t say I’m blind. How can I say President Tinubu is not capable of governing due to agility and now bring or work with someone who is his older brother?

“In the long run, you must be credible. What drives you to do something must not be hatred or opportunism. You must look at a way to make the country better.”

The SDP leader stressed that any coalition must be based on shared ideology and accountability.

“You must first confess your contribution to the problems we are facing today as a country before you can talk about coalition,” he said.

Adebayo said many politicians are driven by dependence on government patronage, positing how he persuaded his party leaders that remaining out of power was preferable to betraying Nigerians.

“Some people are incapable of being outside government for six hours because they are used to free cars, houses, and privileges.

“For me, if you cannot help the Nigerian people, let us not kill them. It is better not to enter government than to become enemies of the people,” he said.