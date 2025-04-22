2027: SDP Pledgees To Take Over Bauchi

Share

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) is confident of taking control of Bauchi State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 general election.

Bauchi SDP S Youth Leader Yahaya Bala said this during a street walk over the weekend in Bauchi. He said: “What we need is change, because Nigerians and people of Bauchi are suffering.

“Every item in the market is rising, and the common man is facing difficulty to feed his family. “This must not continue. We need to proffer solutions to these prob lems.”

Another official of the opposition party Hauwa’u Iya’Wuya said women were ready for the change in 2027. Umar Ibrahim, a representative of the council chairman, said the party is going take over power in the state.

