2027: SDP Not Refuge For Disgruntled Politicians – Adebayo

Share

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has dismissed claims that the party has become a haven for disgruntled and internally displaced politicians.

In a statement issued on Friday, Adebayo emphasized that the SDP remains a movement driven by young people and women committed to real change in Nigeria.

He acknowledged that those dissatisfied with the political landscape often seek new platforms but insisted that the primary constituency of the SDP is the Nigerian masses, who bear the brunt of governance failures.

He noted that hunger, unemployment, insecurity, and rising costs affect the people more than the elite, making the party a natural choice for those seeking genuine solutions.

While welcoming new members, Adebayo clarified that the party would not allow anyone to manipulate its structure for personal ambition.

“A political party is a public institution, like a church or mosque. People can come in, but that does not mean they will automatically assume leadership positions,” he said.

He cautioned against internal discord, stressing that discipline and integrity are the foundation of the SDP.

“If you want to unseat an incumbent, you must be more disciplined than the incumbent. Creating unnecessary conflicts only benefits the ruling party,” he warned.

Adebayo also addressed the party’s stance on governance, stating that the SDP’s opposition is not personal but policy-driven.

“We don’t have an issue with President Tinubu as a person. Our concern is with misgovernance. If you fail to govern well, you are working against the Nigerian people, violating the Constitution, and breaching your oath of office. That is where we will challenge you,” he said.

He urged new entrants to set aside personal ambitions and align with the party’s principles, emphasizing that the SDP remains focused on providing an alternative for Nigerians seeking credible leadership.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

