2027: SDP Eyes Victory, Consolidates Party Structure

Share

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has taken strategic steps to reposition itself for success by filling three key vacancies in its National Working Committee (NWC).

In accordance with Article 12.5 of the party’s 2022 amended constitution and the mandate granted by its National Convention, the NWC appointed new officials to the positions of Deputy National Chairman (South), Deputy National Chairman (North), and National Financial Secretary.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, following the NWC meeting presided over by the National Chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam.

The newly appointed members are Senator Ugochukwu Uba as Deputy National Chairman (South), Sadiq Umar Abubakar as Deputy National Chairman (North), and Mr. Hussani Ado Bello as National Financial Secretary.

According to the statement, the appointments are valid and the appointees are now officially part of the party’s National Working Committee.

In response, the SDP State Chairmen’s Forum congratulated the appointees and commended the party’s leadership for its commitment to strengthening internal structures.

The Forum described the appointments as a strong indication of the party’s forward momentum.

Chairman of the Forum, Femi Olaniyi, said in a statement that the new appointees should leverage their wealth of experience to further build the party, adding that the Forum reaffirms its support for the national leadership under Shehu Gabam, whose vision and dedication continue to attract credible individuals into the party’s ranks.

Senator Ugochukwu Uba, from Anambra State in the South-East, is a scholar, public servant, and seasoned politician.

He served as Director-General and later Commissioner in Anambra State under the SDP administration of the late Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife in 1992.

He was also a member of the Centre for Democratic Studies under Prof. Omo Omoruyi during the Ibrahim Babangida administration.

Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, from Gombe State in the North-East, is a statistician and pioneer National Secretary of the SDP from 2010 to 2015.

He was the party’s governorship candidate in the 2011 Gombe State election and served as the first Director-General of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

He also chaired the 2011 SDP National Convention Planning Committee.

Mr. Hussani Ado Bello, from Kano State in the North-West, is a chartered accountant and retired civil servant who worked with both the Federal and Kano State Civil Service Commissions.

A former SDP State Chairman and ex-Chairman of the Forum of SDP State Chairmen, he currently serves as a finance and tax consultant as well as a public relations strategist.

The party believes these strategic appointments will further consolidate its structure and readiness as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Share