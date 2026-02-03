The All Progressives Congress (APC) effort to expand its political base ahead of the 2027 general elections was blocked on Monday by the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, following a fresh attempt to court Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to the ruling party.

The move followed a call by Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, who urged Fintiri to consider joining the ruling party, describing his leadership style as consistent with APC values.

Speaking in Yola during the unveiling of a book documenting Fintiri’s political career and achievements in office, Governor Sule described the Adamawa governor as an inclusive and tolerant leader whose governance approach aligns with progressive ideals.

The Governor also highlighted what he described as gains from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that recent reforms had increased revenue allocations to states.

READ ALSO:

“My brother, you are working like a true progressive governor, and I dare say you have the APC in your DNA. We are on the same page with you.

“We, the current governors and local government chairmen, can attest that we have seen tremendous improvement in revenue as a result of the Renewed Hope reforms. We must thank Mr President for the reforms that have put more money in our hands,” he said.

Sule said his visit to Adamawa was part of broader engagements with governors across the country, including recent visits to Delta, Rivers, Enugu, Plateau, Taraba and Kano states.

In a light moment, Sule displayed one of Tinubu’s trademark caps and suggested that Fintiri could consider a similar political move, referencing the recent defection of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

“I have come with a cap just in case His Excellency is thinking of something similar. I can wear this cap on you, and I think we can go ahead,” he said.

Responding, Saraki dismissed the overture, saying the APC’s interest was driven by the performance of Fintiri and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa.

“Chairman of the occasion (Governor Sule), who came with some caps (Tinubu’s caps), I’m sure you’ll be going back home with those caps. Our governor and his party are performing, and that’s why you’re trying to recruit us,” Saraki said.

He added that political defections do not guarantee electoral victory.