2027: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Renewed Hope Coordinators For 20 Lagos LGs

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated the twenty Local Government Coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, a public engagement and community sensitisation movement focused on propagating the achievements of the present administration.

According to the governor at the event, which featured the administration of the Oath of Allegiance on the Coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors across the 20 local governments, each coordinator would be provided with a vehicle to enhance mobility and ensure effective delivery of the core mandate of the national movement.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the primary responsibility of the coordinators was to create awareness and stimulate conversations at the grassroots on the promises made by the present administration to Nigerians and the progress recorded so far.

He said the initiative was aimed at deepening public understanding of the administration’s commitment to building a new Nigeria through infrastructural development across the six geopolitical zones, economic reforms, debt reduction, improved welfare for workers and other strategic interventions.

He stressed that the exercise, held at 10 Degrees Event Centre, Oregun, Ikeja, was not a political campaign but a structured activation of civic engagement; urging the coordinators to move from neighbourhood to neighbourhood and community to community to enlighten citizens on government policies and programmes. “This is not a campaign rally.

This is an activation of what we believe in and a platform to engage Nigerians on what the President has promised and what he is delivering,” the governor said. Earlier, Chief of Staff to the the Lagos Governor, and Lagos State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Tayo Ayinde, described the assignment as a responsibility rather than an honorary title, charging the coordinators to serve as a bridge between government policies and the people at the grassroots.

Ayinde said the core mandate of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors was to strengthen citizen engagement, promote awareness of the progress recorded by the present administration and provide a feedback mechanism through which the concerns, suggestions and aspirations of the people could be communicated for policy consideration.