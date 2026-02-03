2027: Sack Ministers Sabotaging Your Govt, APC Group Tells Tinubu

The APC League of Democrats yesterday told President Bola Tinubu to sack the ministers sabotaging his government.

In a statement by National Coordinator Babajide Oyewole and the Secretary Rowland Okonkwo, the support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also urged Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet, saying it is long overdue.

They said: “We are seasoned politicians and can read between lines when appointees are working anticlockwise to sabotage the good intentions and programs of the very government they seem to be representing. “This is not the first time. We have seen it all and we would not allow history to repeat itself.

“It happened to President Goodluck Jonathan, some of us saw it coming and we raised alarm, but nothing was done.” The group urged the President to retain the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, as well as his counterparts in the Ministry of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and Ministry of Works Dave Umahi.

The statement said: “The two Ministers controlling Finance, Wale Edun and Doris Uzoka-Anite must be relieved of their duties, as a matter of urgency, and in the best interest of our great party and national peace.”