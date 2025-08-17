2027: Riyom PDP Stakeholders Endorse Mutfwang, Deputy For Re-Election

Stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State have unanimously endorsed Governor Caleb Mutfwang and his Deputy, Josephine Piyo, for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This resolution was reached during an enlarged PDP stakeholders meeting held over the weekend in Riyom.

Speaking at the meeting, party leaders praised the Mutfwang-led administration for its resilience and visionary leadership, particularly in navigating security challenges while still prioritising youth empowerment and grassroots development.

The meeting, convened by the PDP Chairman in Riyom, Hon. Dama Song, and the Council Chairman, Hon. Sati Shuwa, aimed to strengthen party cohesion and rally support ahead of the 2027 elections.

A motion for the endorsement was moved by Da Yusuf Kwon and seconded by Hon. Noro Davou, Councillor representing Tahoss Ward. The motion was unanimously affirmed by the stakeholders, including the Elders’ Council, represented by former Riyom LGA Chairman, Hon. Ngo Mary Dang.

The Deputy Governor, Ngo Josephine Piyo, who hails from Riyom, was represented by her Chief of Staff, Hon. Alex Kundang conveyed appreciation for the overwhelming support and reiterated the administration’s commitment to delivering more democratic dividends to the people.

He described the meeting as timely and strategic.

Also speaking, former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Dr. Simon Mwadkwon, expressed confidence in the party’s growing strength in Plateau North and particularly in Riyom.

He called on aggrieved members to embrace reconciliation and unity for the greater good of the party.

“Today, the stakeholders have spoken with one voice. This endorsement simplifies our task ahead. It is now our responsibility to match words with action.

“The turnout today speaks volumes, and I believe the Governor will draw renewed confidence from this show of loyalty.”

Council Chairman Hon. Sati Shuwa described the event as historic and inspiring. Saying the people of Riyom are the backbone of the PDP administration in the State.

“Our decision today is not only symbolic but strategic. We believe in the leadership of Governor Caleb Mutfwang and Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo. This is our declaration of support for continuity, and I feel deeply honoured. God bless Riyom. God bless Plateau State. As for the elections ahead, we shall conquer.”

The meeting, which is regarded as the first of its scale in the LGA, brought together council officials, party elders, lawmakers, political appointees, and traditional leaders. It provided a platform to address concerns, solidify internal unity, and map out winning strategies for future elections.