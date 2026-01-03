The Ijaw People’s Congress in Rivers State on Saturday announced the discontinuation of its support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as the group pledged its allegiance to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

The Chairman of the Congress, Senator George Sekibo, made this announcement during Wike’s “Thank you” visit to the Okrika Local Government Area of the State.

The former Senator described the ongoing conflict between Fubara and Wike as unfortunate but maintained that the Ijaw people remain appreciative of political support and goodwill.

READ ALSO:

Speaking with the FCT minister, the Congress assured Wike of its full support and commitment to remain loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a trusted and dependable ally who has consistently stood by the ethnic group.

“We will not leave you because you have been there for us,” he added.

Also, the Chairman of the Okrika Local Government Council, Akuro Tobin, extolled Wike as his political godfather, responsible for supporting several indigenes of the area to secure elective positions and political appointments. Tobin assured Wike that the men, women and youths of Okrika Local Government Area remained firmly behind him and President Tinubu. The Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly, representing Okrika Constituency, Mrs Linda Stewart, who spoke on behalf of the women, said Wike’s support to women was unprecedented, and prayed for him to succeed in all his endeavours. Wike, while addressing the Okrika people, applauded them for their support and for standing firm with Tinubu. He described Tinubu as a man who keeps fulfilling ‘agreement’, and urged the people of Okrika to continue to support people with good and trusted character.