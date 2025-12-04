2027: Rivers Assembly Endorses Tinubu’s Second Term Bid

Ahead of the 2027 Presidential election, the Rivers State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

New Telegraph reports that the decision reached during its 37th Legislative Session, held in the State Assembly complex, was contained in a motion signed by 26 members and read at plenary by the House Leader, Mr Major Jack (Akuku-Toru).

According to the lawmakers, the decision was in appreciation of the numerous Federal Government projects attracted under the President Tinubu administration.

They acknowledged that the vote of confidence in the President became necessary to pave the way for continuity.

The lawmakers commended Tinubu for appointing notable indigenes of the state into positions of trust.

According to them, the gesture has further strengthened ties with the Federal Government and boosted the morale of politicians in the state.

Responding, the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule (Obio/Akpor I), described Tinubu as a compassionate father committed to repositioning the country on the path of growth.

He also commended the various strategic economic policies of the Tinubu-led administration, describing them as impactful and people-oriented.

The lawmakers further vowed to rally grassroots support for the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ and pledged loyalty to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.