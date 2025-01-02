Share

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), former Lagos State gubernatorial candidate under the flagship of the Labour Party (LP), has declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Lagos State.

Rhodes-Vivour, who ran in the 2023 election but lost to the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasized his commitment to actualizing his ambition of governing Lagos State.

He made this known on Thursday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today when asked if he would join the race in 2027.

In affirmation, he said, “By God’s grace, yes,” but did not specify whether he would remain with the Labour Party or contest under a different political platform.

Rhodes-Vivour stressed the importance of a united opposition to challenge the dominance of the ruling party saying his immediate focus is on strengthening the Labour Party to serve as a formidable platform for future political engagements.

“I believe that if all parties do not come together, it is going to be a waste of time running in 2027 because there is a full state capture happening in this country now.”

“For now, my job is to ensure that I have a strong party – Labour Party,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour’s declaration comes as political conversations about the 2027 elections begin to gain traction, with analysts noting the need for strategic alliances among opposition parties to challenge the APC’s dominance in Lagos State.

GRV’s 2023 campaign garnered significant support, particularly among the youth, due to his progressive ideas and focus on governance reforms. His announcement signals continued efforts to position himself as a leading figure in Lagos State politics.

