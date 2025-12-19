2027: Reps Okay Electronic Transmission Of Result, Stiffer Penalties For Vote Buying

The House of Representatives yesterday amended section 60(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022 to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to approved the electronic transmission of results from the polling unit to its INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) in real time concurrently with physical violation.

This is just as the chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Electoral Matters, Adebayo Balogun, said the Electoral Act, 2022 was one of the most progressive laws in the nations history.

The House at the consideration of the report of the committee at the committee of the whole yesterday also endorsed stiffer penalties for vote buying and selling.

The lawmakers also amended clause 22(a) and (c) to increase the penalties for vote buying and selling. From the previous N500,000 the house raise the penalty to N5million and minimum of two years imprisonment for offenders, as well as a ten year ban from contesting elections.

The House, also among other amendments extended the deadline for political parties to submit candidates list to INEC from 180 to 210 days before elections.