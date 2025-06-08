2027: Replace APC-Linked INEC Officials, SERAP Tells Tinubu

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently nominate competent, non-partisan Nigerians as replacements for the alleged APC-affiliated Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) currently serving within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement released on Sunday by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation also urged President Tinubu to submit the names of these nominees to the Senate for confirmation, ensuring the process is completed well in advance of the 2027 general elections.

The civic organisation further recommended that President Tinubu direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, to draft and submit a bill to the National Assembly aimed at strengthening INEC’s legal and institutional independence.

According to SERAP, such proactive steps would demonstrate the administration’s commitment to constitutional governance and electoral transparency, in line with the President’s oath of office and constitutional obligations.

SERAP’s statement comes in response to the October 2023 Senate confirmation of RECs, including Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos), and Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers)—individuals who have been widely alleged to be affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The organisation argues that these appointments violate key provisions of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act, both of which require INEC officials to be non-partisan and of unquestionable integrity.

SERAP warned that without an independent and impartial INEC, the credibility and legitimacy of Nigeria’s elections will remain compromised.

“Public perception of INEC’s independence is essential for building trust in the electoral process. A failure to ensure neutrality undermines democracy,” the statement noted.

The organisation emphasised that the appearance and reality of neutrality are both essential for electoral legitimacy. The Nigerian government, it said, has a constitutional responsibility to guarantee this through transparent appointments.

Referencing global benchmarks, SERAP cited the United Nations Human Rights Committee and the African Union Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, both of which emphasise the need for independent and impartial electoral institutions.

“The democratic rights of Nigerians will remain illusory if INEC is not allowed to function independently, free from political interference or control,” SERAP concluded.

The group urged President Tinubu to review and reconsider the appointment of alleged APC-linked RECs, and to commit to building public trust by installing neutral, non-partisan electoral officials ahead of the critical 2027 elections.

