2027: Renewed Hope Ambassadors Begin Grassroots Membership Recruitment In Abia

A political support group for Bola Tinubu, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, has commenced an aggressive grassroots membership drive across the 17 local government areas of Abia State ahead of the 2027 Nigerian general election.

The membership drive, which targets communities, wards and polling units, aims to expand the group’s support base and galvanise wider backing for the President’s programmes and policies in the state.

While inaugurating ward and council executives in Arochukwu, Ohafia and Isuikwuato local government areas, the Abia State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and former Minister of State for Science and Technology, Henry Ikoh, urged members to embark on aggressive membership drives in their localities to ensure victory for the President in 2027.

He declared that the South-East would no longer play regional politics but would align fully with the centre to attract greater benefits by leading the charge in Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Ikoh noted that the President had done well for the region and the country and therefore deserved massive support.

“I am proud to say that our dear President has done so much for Abia, the South-East and Nigeria in general. We assure him that Abia will deliver 100 per cent of the votes in 2027 because he has performed well and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is now firmly on ground in the state,” Ikoh said.

According to him, contrary to misconceptions in some quarters, “APC is one united big family right now in Abia State. There is no division in the party.”

He said President Tinubu should be credited for improving the financial capacity of states, which he said has translated into more development across sectors.

“Today, no state government borrows to pay salaries as was the case before. Some states now pay over N100,000 as minimum wage. The reason is that Mr President has made more funds available to states and local governments,” he said, adding that the South-East owes the President full support for giving the region a sense of belonging.

“APC will not only deliver Mr President but will also take over Abia Government House in 2027. We will produce the senators and a majority of Assembly members because we are now in the majority,” he said.

Ikoh also commended the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, who serves as National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, for his support for the group, promising that Abia would not let him down.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of the group in Isuikwuato and former member of the Abia State House of Assembly, Emeka Okorafor, described opposition parties as weakened by internal crises and incapable of challenging the APC in 2027.

“They are shivering but won’t admit it because men don’t cry in the open. They will search for a party but will find none,” he said.

“Let nobody deceive you. It’s not about sentiments. Our turn is 2039 and we are working towards it,” he added.

Similarly, the 2023 APC House of Representatives candidate for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Dan Okeke, vowed to deliver Arochukwu Local Government Area to President Tinubu.

He said the appointment of Ikoh as the state coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors had boosted the group’s popularity in Abia.