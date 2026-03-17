2027: Renew Hope Ambassadors Target One Million Votes For Tinubu In Ondo

…Co-opt LG Chairmen, Appointees in Ondo As Members

The Renew Hope Ambassadors (RHA) in Ondo State have co-opted the Chairmen of Local Government, Special Advisers to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Community Engagement, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as members.

The Coordinator of RHA and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Olabimtan, who inaugurated the committee, said the group will deliver one million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next year’s election.

Olabimtan said 25 canvassers would be appointed in each of the 3,009 polling units in the state and the canvassers would ensure that President Tinubu gets not less than 100 votes in the polling units.

According to him, the canvassers would be remunerated three months before and two months after the 2027 general elections saying the Renewed Hope Ambassadors was created to bridge the noticeable communication gap between the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu and the targeted beneficiaries of the policies, programmes, and projects.

Olabimtan the core objective of the RHA revolves around disseminating honest information from the federal government to Nigerians and taking direct feedback from the grassroots back to the federal government.

According to him, the RHA is a nationwide initiative aimed at educating Nigerians about the federal government’s reforms and opportunities outlined in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said this outreach programme seeks to enhance public awareness regarding the ongoing government interventions, ensuring that all Nigerians are well-informed about the opportunities accessible to them.

Olabimtan admonished the members to play vital roles in fostering party outreach and mobilization, establishing strong connections with APC structures across the state.

His words “This network aims to strengthen party unity, maintain consistent messaging, and assist elected officials in effectively engaging with their communities by providing reliable information about federal government programmes.”

Olabimtan said the outreach framework would spearhead public enlightenment and citizen-focused communications, host town-hall meetings, roadshows, market engagements, faith-based community visits, stakeholders’ forums, and neighborhood dialogues, translating Federal Government initiatives into relatable and practical information for citizens.

He said, “The outreach will be transparent, collaborative, and impactful, ensuring that no community or group is left behind in this nationwide sensitization effort.

“These activities will combat misinformation, promote understanding, and enhance civic participation on a broad scale.”