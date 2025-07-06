2027: Reject Politicians Who Broke 2023 Promises — Ajadi

A South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has urged Nigerians to reject any political party or politician who failed to fulfil their 2023 campaign promises ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph, Ajadi advised the electorate to critically review the performance of all political parties over the past two years and use it as a benchmark for voting in 2027.

He said that during the 2023 election campaigns, politicians across various parties made lofty promises of improved living standards but have instead worsened the plight of citizens.

“The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), among others, promised a better life for Nigerians, but what we have today is the opposite—people have been reduced to beggars living in misery,” Ajadi said.

“As we prepare for 2027, I urge voters to carefully assess the track record of parties and politicians and consider whether they have delivered on their promises before deciding who deserves their votes.”

Ajadi criticised the APC’s Renewed Hope Agenda, claiming it has left Nigerians more hopeless. “The party said the poor would be allowed to breathe, but in reality, they have been suffocated. The economy has collapsed, and the average Nigerian lives in despair. Workers’ salaries can no longer sustain even the most basic needs,” he stated.

He further condemned the removal of fuel subsidy without corresponding relief measures, noting that it has driven petroleum prices beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians and triggered a cascade of economic hardship.

“The ripple effect of the hike in fuel prices has weakened the Naira’s value drastically. It is shameful that our currency now ranks below the CFA used in some neighbouring Francophone West African countries,” he lamented.

Ajadi called on the government to take urgent steps to revive the economy and restore the value of the Naira, warning that continued hardship may lead to voter backlash in the next general election.