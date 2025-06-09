2027: Reconsider Your Appointment Of Alleged APC Members As INEC RECs, SERAP Tells Tinubu

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to use his “good offices and leadership position to reconsider his appointment of at least three alleged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

SERAP urged President Tinubu “to urgently nominate qualified Nigerians who are persons of unquestionable integrity and a nonmember of a political party as replacement for the alleged APC members and to submit the names of any such Nigerians for confirmation by the Senate ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

SERAP also urged the President to “urgently direct Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to draft and send a bill to the National Assembly to enhance the independence of INEC, in conformity with your oath of office and constitutional requirements ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

SERAP’s letter followed the nomination by the president and confirmation by the Senate of messrs Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom) Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos), and Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers) in October 2023.

