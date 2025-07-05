2027: Reasons Clamour For Ex-president Jonathan To Contest Intensify

As the call for the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, to come back for another four-year term intensifies, the former president has been consistent in refusing to play the Nigerian form of politics which a lot of people describe as ‘a dirty game’.

Jonathan seems to want to be seen as a clean man who has no blemish or ‘skeleton in his cupboard’. Truly he is, and that is the more reason why Nigerians across board want him to return to steer the affairs of the country again, the way only he knows how to do it.

While it is true that so many sectional representatives fought against his return and threatened fire and brimstone against his return in 2015, it is now clear that all Nigerians, including those who stood against him, have now learnt their lessons. After all, the way the former President ascended into the helm of leadership in Nigeria shows that he was, indeed, God-sent.

The type of leader that Nigeria urgently needs is the calibre of Goodluck Jonathan. He has been proven as a rare gem in leadership in, not only Africa, but across the world. This makes the common biblical quote, “a prophet is not without dishonour in his home town”, true in our society today.

Presently, the former President, Goodluck Jonathan is the first African leader to have won the Founder’s Sunhak Peace Award, an award given as recognition of his contribution to global peace. It is a testament to his consistent mediation and pro-democracy activities aimed at ensuring peace throughout Africa. He chairs the International Summit Council for Peace and the West African Elders Forum, WAEF.

The former President is the only former Nigerian leader found worthy by the Commonwealth to head its Election Observer Mission to Pakistan to monitor the country’s general election which was held on February 8, 2024. He also led the Election Observer Mission of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy (EISA) to South Africa for the country’s National and Provincial Elections which were held on May 29, 2024. Also leading a group of international election observers to Kenya in 2022, Jonathan has made his footprint as an icon of democracy in Nigeria, Africa and the entire world. No Nigerian leader has attained this feat, which is clearly away from the totalitarian nature of African leaders.

So, if Nigeria has a leader who is acclaimed as a true patriot all over the world, why do we still look elsewhere? Why can we spend our time to convince him, like a man who has seen the qualities he wants in a woman woos her, so that he can agree for us to queue behind him for the benefit of all Nigerians? We know, for sure, that Jonathan’s presidency will be for the interest of all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion or region. He has shown himself as representing each and every Nigeria.

Nigerians cannot claim, at this moment, to have forgotten that Goodluck Jonathan established 157 Almajiri schools across Nigeria, during his four-year tenure, to infuse western education into the Islamic system of education predominantly found in the north, so that the Muslim youths in the country could be employable after school. He did this as a leader who should serve with the aim of providing for the welfare of its citizens.

Jonathan is the only true democrat Nigeria has ever had, since the return of democracy in Nigeria since 1999. During his tenure, six different political parties won governorship elections: The LP, CAN, APGA, ANPP, CPC and, the then ruling party, PDP. So, at this time that Nigerians talk about the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, trying to silence the opposition, a true democrat is needed to allow the wishes of the people prevail at the polls, this is the first step towards ensuring accountability and functionality of elected representatives, which would translate to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people in terms of job creation, friendly business environment, infrastructure, healthcare delivery, affordable standard of education, among others.

In order to ensure an improved power supply thereby creating an atmosphere suitable for business growth, Goodluck Jonathan is the Nigerian president who first realized the need to unbundle power supply, removing it from the monopoly of the National Electric Power Authority, NEPA. His singular initiative doubled power supply in the country, setting the agenda for subsequent leaders to build on.

As a leader who truly and consistently works for the interest of the people and has no skeleton in his cupboard, Goodluck Janathan ensured the passage of the Freedom of Information Act 2011. This has led to some degree of transparency in the affairs of governance in Nigeria. Before this time, the Official Secrets Act was in place under which civil servants were forbidden by law to reveal to the public whatever that was happening in the civil service or the public service.

Also, it was during the reign of Goodluck Jonathan as president that the fuel scarcity crisis normally experienced during festive seasons in Nigeria started giving way. Before his government, fuel scarcity outrages had become the order of the day in Nigeria. How he did it, governments that came after his regime have learnt from him up to this moment.

To show that he has a kind heart and stands against the marginalization of people, Goodluck Jonathan raised the percentage of women representation in his government by 35%. This is the first time in the history of Nigeria that a major step was taken towards the plights of women who had been relegated to the background.

There are numerous achievements of Jonathan within the few years that he stepped into office. Even though there was an economic meltdown all over the world during his reign, he never plunged Nigeria into debt, unlike what we have today where, even after the removal of fuel subsidy which mops-up enough funds for government without caring about the sufferings of Nigerians, the APC-led government has plunged the country into debt burdens that Nigeria may not be able to come out from in a good number of decades.

•Dennis Sami is the Publisher Nigerian Pilot

•continues online

Today, it is no longer a secret that the former president is being missed by Nigerians across ethnicity and religion, across geopolitical regions and states. Even the core northerners, who once stood against him because of where he came from, are the ones that have the loudest voice now for him to come back to power, even if it is for four years, which he still has the constitutional right to contest.

In order to bring relief to the suffering Nigerians, there is the need for the people, who once rejected him, to now persuade him about coming back into politics. Jonathan seems not to be a politician who has the motive of self-aggrandizement or he would have held onto power in 2015 by nullifying the election that knocked him out of power. Instead, even before the collation of the election result was concluded, the former president reached out to Buhari and congratulated him for his success. He conceded defeat for peace to reign in Nigeria, saying, “My ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian”.

With this, Jonathan has shown that, to him, the life of every Nigerian matters. It was when Jonathan left office that the killings of farmers by suspected herdsmen started and have continued to go on unabated, with the government knowing what to do to stop the killings but refusing to do them because of political considerations.

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has his own integrity to protect which explains why he is reluctant about stepping into the muddy waters of Nigerian politics, having realized it when he contested but won in 2011. He has realized that Nigerian politicians can do anything, no matter how malicious, to gain power. To Jonathan, this is not a healthy thing to do. But the plea that Nigerians can consistently use to pressure and convince him to present himself for the 2027 presidential election is to make him remember that he has become the saviour that they yearn for. He is known to have a good and kind heart; he will surely look at the need to fight the good fight, which is to accept their call for him to return to politics so that Nigerians can, once again, have a breath of “fresh air”. He is, truly, fresh, having emerged outside the dirty mud of Nigerian politics. He did not fight with anybody to become president, but must be encouraged to fight now in order to save the people of Nigeria.