2027: Prioritise Integrity, Electoral Reforms, HEDA Tells Amupitan

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called on the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan (SAN), to prioritise restoring public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process by ensuring integrity, transparency, and fairness in the conduct of elections.

In a statement yesterday by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the group noted that the appointment of the new INEC boss came at a crucial time when Nigerians were yearning for genuine electoral reforms and justice in the nation’s democratic system.

The group emphasised that the task before the new chairman goes beyond routine electoral management, noting that it demands rebuilding trust, strengthening institutional independence, and ensuring that every ballot truly counts.

According to HEDA, the previous administration of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu was marked by notable achievements but also by alleged shortcomings that were perceived to have dented public confidence in the electoral process.